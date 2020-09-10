NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This new Flight Simulator mod adds Godzilla to San Francisco

If you want to see Godzilla hanging around the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, then fly around in Flight Simulator.

Published Thu, Sep 10 2020 8:30 PM CDT
If you want to try out something new in Flight Simulator, then you can fly right past Godzilla -- yes, that's right -- Godzilla, as the infamous monster is hanging around near San Francisco. Check it out:

You will need to get a mod from Nexus Mods for Flight Simulator, which will give you the gloriously (and freaking huge) Godzilla. The Godzilla in the mod for Flight Simulator is based off the 2014 Legendary Pictures version of Godzilla, and he is bigger than every building in the city and makes the Golden Gate Bridge look like a toy.

The modder behind the new Godzilla mod for Flight Simulator said that if this mod gains traction, that he would look into adding King Kong to the Empire State Building in New York City.

You can find the Godzilla For MSFS mod on Nexus Mods here.

