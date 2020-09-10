NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Apple's next iPhone will produce better AR because of Lidar

According to Fast Company, Apple's next iPhone flagship will include the iPad Pro's Lidar tracking system for advanced AR.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Sep 10 2020 1:30 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple's next flagship iPhone will reportedly incorporate the same Lidar technology that Apple debuted in the 2020 iPad Pro. If that is true, we should see awe-inspiring AR capabilities out of the next iPhone.

Apple's next iPhone will produce better AR because of Lidar 01 | TweakTown.com

According to Fast Company, Apple's upcoming flagship phone, the iPhone 12 Pro, will feature the same Lidar technology that the iPad Pro currently offers, which gives the tablet enormous advantages for developing augmented reality experiences.

A Lidar system is an advanced depth perception camera that uses a "direct-time-of-flight" calculation to determine distances at the speed of light. The Lidar system's accuracy on the current iPad Pro enables it to produce incredibly realistic augmented reality experiences that genuinely blend in with reality.

Apple has not yet revealed the new lineup of phones, but it looks like the big reveal is coming next week. Greg Jaswiak, Apple's SVP Marketing, shared a Tweet on Tuesday that said, "See you in 7 days" with the hashtag #AppleEvent. Interestingly, the video attached to Jaswiak's Tweet included an animation reportedly made with Apple's ARKit SDK.

Buy at Amazon

New Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) - Space Gray (4t

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1778.00
$1778.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/10/2020 at 1:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:fastcompany.com, theverge.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.