Black Ops Cold War multiplayer is neon-lit 80s carnage

New Black Ops Cold War multiplayer footage shows chaotic neon-lit Miami Vice-style environments straight out of the 1980s.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Sep 6 2020 11:15 AM CDT
New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer footage leaks out ahead of its planned September 9 reveal.

Black Ops Cold War's leaked multiplayer shows some tactical carnage set in a colorful 1980s Miami Vice style with neon-lit streets, palm trees, and old-school weaponry. The leak reveals a few things, including five classes, perk slots, and weapon types, as well as no tactical sprint or cumbersome doors. The footage was taken from alpha gameplay but we don't expect too many dramatic changes in the final release in November.

The footage shows a 6v6 VIP gametype match in a Miami-based map. It somewhat reflects the leaks we heard about months ago in June.

  • 5 classes - Stealth Ops, Pointman, Grenadier, Fire Support, Double Agent
  • No tactical sprint
  • Scorestreaks return
  • VIP extraction game mode confirmed
  • 150HP with health bars above enemy heads
  • Up to 6 perks can be equipped

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13, and the full multiplayer reveal is set for September 9 at 10AM PST/1PM EST.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
NEWS SOURCE:streamable.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

