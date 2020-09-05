No germs: Acer's Spin 7 convertible laptop has antimicrobial coatings

Acer launched the first Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G laptop and it features antimicrobial coatings to keep your safe from nasty germs.

Acer just announced the Spin 7 convertible laptop, and the specifications are quite impressive. It features a 14-inch IPS touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge, Qualcomm's brand new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G for excellent performance and battery life on the go, and best of all; it includes antimicrobial coatings to keep the germs away.

If it weren't for the global pandemic situation, the most notable feature about Acer's Spin 7 convertible laptop would undoubtedly be the Qualcomm chipset that it's built around. The Spin 7 is the very first laptop to employ the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform. The 8cx G2 supports the latest wireless communication standards, such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6. It's also incredibly power efficient, boasting "multi-day" battery life.

"We envision notebooks of the future to provide exceptional productivity and portability with human-centric design, ultra-long battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity and beyond," said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "The new Acer Spin 7 is an Always On, Always Connected notebook capable of keeping up with the modern work-from-anywhere lifestyle with its sleek form factor supporting up to multi-day use on a single charge."

Acer also equipped the Spin 7 with a 14-inch FullHD IPS touchscreen panel, which supports 100% of the sRGB gamut. The display is mounted with a 360-degree hinge that enables you to use the device in four modes: notebook, tablet, tent, and presentation mode. Acer even tossed in a dockable Wacom AES 1.0 pen that offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Interestingly, the display features a top layer of antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which will kill any microbes that may transfer from your fingers to the screen. Acer took the antimicrobial theme even further by coating the keyboard, touchpad, and the magnesium-aluminum alloy shell with a BPR & EPA-compliant silver-ion coating to help eradicate any bacteria that makes its way onto your computer.

Acer didn't reveal the pricing or availability of the Spin 7 laptop. The company said that those details would vary by region.