Game Pass on PC soars with 1 million Flight Simulator players

Flight Simulator is the most popular Game Pass game on PC and has amassed more than 1 million players in less than a month.

Flight Simulator has propelled Game Pass subscriptions and is now the most-played game on the PC version.

Flight Simulator is a huge success for Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service. The game has had over 1 million Game Pass players on PC since launch, meaning 1/10th of total Game Pass subscribers played the game. We're not sure how many new subscriptions the game helped spark.

Game Pass remains a huge driver for the Xbox business and Microsoft's gaming revenues have grown 25% in the four years since the service launched. The service now has 10 million subscribers but there's no info on how many of these are PC players.

"Microsoft Flight Simulator was the biggest game launch in Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) history," Microsoft today announced.

"It's been wonderful to see the reactions to Microsoft Flight Simulator from the community, who have flown more than 26 million flights and logged more than 1 billion miles flown to date - the equivalent of flying around the world over 40 thousand times. Talk about racking up those frequent flyer miles!"

Flight Simulator is now available on PC and is currently expected to help drive $2.6 billion in PC gaming revenues in the next three years.