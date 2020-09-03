Mario Galaxy may not be playable on Switch Lite without extra JoyCons

Switch Lite users may have to buy separate detachable JoyCon controllers in order to play the new Super Mario Galaxy remaster.

According to Nintendo's website, Switch Lite owners may be required to buy a whole new set of JoyCon controllers in order to play the new Super Mario Galaxy remaster.

Today Nintendo announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a new collection that includes three remasters for $59.99: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The latter Wii remaster actually requires detachable JoyCon controllers in order to play. The info was gleaned from the official 3D All-Stars website:

Defy gravity as you explore space in the Super Mario Galaxy™ game, originally released in 2007! Help Rosalina restore her ship by collecting Power Stars and save Princess Peach. Gently shake a Joy-Con™ controller to activate Mario's Spin ability or pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend for some extra help in Co-Star Mode* *If playing on Nintendo Switch Lite, detached Joy-Con controllers are required and sold separately.

It's possible that only the Co-Star Mode requires another set of JoyCon controllers for obvious reasons. But the way it's worded could also mean a separate set of JoyCons are needed to play the game itself. Remember, the Switch Lite's JoyCons are fused onto the console itself, so you can't really shake the built-in controllers without shaking the handheld.

Gamers are already unhappy with Super Mario 3D All-Stars and this could be a big issue for Switch Lite owners.

Nintendo confirms the All-Stars is a "limited run" game, meaning it'll be discontinued and pulled off the market after 6 months. Yes, Nintendo is making artificial shortages of digital games now.

The All-Stars remaster collection goes on sale September 18, 2020 for $59.99 and will be discontinued in both retail and digital form on March 31, 2021.

Here's a full detail sheet on the game: