Mario Galaxy may not be playable on Switch Lite without extra JoyCons
Switch Lite users may have to buy separate detachable JoyCon controllers in order to play the new Super Mario Galaxy remaster.
According to Nintendo's website, Switch Lite owners may be required to buy a whole new set of JoyCon controllers in order to play the new Super Mario Galaxy remaster.
Today Nintendo announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a new collection that includes three remasters for $59.99: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The latter Wii remaster actually requires detachable JoyCon controllers in order to play. The info was gleaned from the official 3D All-Stars website:
Defy gravity as you explore space in the Super Mario Galaxy™ game, originally released in 2007! Help Rosalina restore her ship by collecting Power Stars and save Princess Peach. Gently shake a Joy-Con™ controller to activate Mario's Spin ability or pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend for some extra help in Co-Star Mode*
*If playing on Nintendo Switch Lite, detached Joy-Con controllers are required and sold separately.
It's possible that only the Co-Star Mode requires another set of JoyCon controllers for obvious reasons. But the way it's worded could also mean a separate set of JoyCons are needed to play the game itself. Remember, the Switch Lite's JoyCons are fused onto the console itself, so you can't really shake the built-in controllers without shaking the handheld.
Gamers are already unhappy with Super Mario 3D All-Stars and this could be a big issue for Switch Lite owners.
Nintendo confirms the All-Stars is a "limited run" game, meaning it'll be discontinued and pulled off the market after 6 months. Yes, Nintendo is making artificial shortages of digital games now.
The All-Stars remaster collection goes on sale September 18, 2020 for $59.99 and will be discontinued in both retail and digital form on March 31, 2021.
Here's a full detail sheet on the game:
Play three of Mario's greatest 3D platform adventures-all-in-one package!
Play three classic games at home or on the go-all-in-one package on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Jump into paintings in Super Mario 64™, clean up paint-like goop in Super Mario Sunshine™, and fly from planet to planet in Super Mario Galaxy™.
Run, jump, and dive with ease!
Make Mario move using the Nintendo Switch system's Joy-Con™ controllers. You can also pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play the Super Mario Galaxy game in Co-Star Mode! Mario's movements are as smooth as ever with HD resolution for each game, while still retaining the look and feel of the originals.
Listen to timeless Super Mario tunes
Listen to a total of 175 iconic tunes from all three games! Whether you want to get up and dance or take a minute to relax-this collection has music to fit your mood!
- Discover (or rediscover) three of Mario's most iconic 3D platform adventures, all-in-one package, available on the Nintendo Switch™ system. Experience Mario's first foray into 3D platforming in the Super Mario 64™ game, originally released in 1996. Wall jump, backflip, and even fly as you explore paintings and collect Power Stars to save Princess Peach!
- Soak up the sun in the Super Mario Sunshine™ game, originally released in 2002, and spray the goop away with your water-spouting pal, FLUDD! You'll need to collect Shine Sprites and clear the picturesque Isle Delfino of pollution-just look out for Bowser Jr.
- Defy gravity as you explore space in the Super Mario Galaxy™ game, originally released in 2007! Help Rosalina restore her ship by collecting Power Stars and save Princess Peach. Gently shake a Joy-Con™ controller to activate Mario's Spin ability or pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend for some extra help in Co-Star Mode*.
- Even when you aren't playing, you can enjoy the sounds that these worlds (and galaxies!) are so famous for. With three games, modern upgrades, and music-player mode, this collection is filled with fun for both new players and 3D platforming Mario masters. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available as a limited-run retail edition and a digital edition that is available for a limited time until the end of March 2021.
*If playing on Nintendo Switch Lite, detached Joy-Con controllers are required and sold separately. See support.nintendo.com/switch/play for details.