World of Warcraft Shadowlands minimum spec requires an SSD
World of Warcraft's new Shadowlands expansion calls for an SSD in its minimum requirements, but apparently it'll still run on hard disk drives too.
New minimum spec requirements for World of Warcraft Shadowlands explicitly call for an SSD, listings on the Battle.net app confirm. This is the first time any major World of Warcraft expansion has called for an SSD and is an interesting move for Blizzard. Right now game developers are starting to target SSD storage in games thanks to new tech like Microsoft's DirectStorage, Sony's built-in PS5 SSD architecture, and the new RTX IO.
The $40 Shadowlands expansion will have tons of content packed into a 100GB package, including the cross-race/-class Death Knight, a new area across the veil to explore, new bosses and items, and more. The expansion is set to release October 26, 2020.
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is loaded with content and features that give players whole-new ways to discover and shape their characters' destinies:
- Explore Warcraft's Afterlife - Discover the wonders and horrors that await in the world beyond the veil. Ride across the gleaming fields of Bastion, lose yourself among the gothic spires of Revendreth, find yourself at the crossroads of fate in the eternal city of Oribos, and much more.
- Pledge Yourself to a Covenant - Align with one of the Shadowlands' four Covenants, each with unique story campaigns, gameplay features, and powers that they bestow upon those who pledge themselves to their cause. Choose between Bastion's valiant Kyrian or Revendreth's prideful Venthyr, fight for the mighty Necrolords of Maldraxxus, or seek renewal with the wild Night Fae of Ardenweald.
- Ascend the Tower of the Damned - The vilest souls in existence are locked away in Torghast, an otherworldly prison ruled by the terrifying entity known as the Jailer. This ever-changing, roguelike challenge is open to solo players and groups of up to five, and those who brave its trials will earn materials to commission rune-carved legendary equipment of their choosing.
- Rise as a Death Knight - Bolvar Fordragon, the former paladin who once wore the helm of the Lich King to keep the Scourge at bay, seeks to bolster the Death Knights' numbers-now, all Allied Races as well as pandaren can join their unholy ranks. (Available with pre-purchase.)
- And More - Endure the Jailer's watchful eye in the Maw, where the challenge mounts the longer you linger; Soulbind with key characters of your chosen Covenant to share their distinct powers; choose how to restore your Covenant's Sanctum to glory . . . Shadowlands is unlike anything ever before experienced in World of Warcraft.