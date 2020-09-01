World of Warcraft Shadowlands minimum spec requires an SSD

World of Warcraft's new Shadowlands expansion calls for a solid state drive in minimum spec requirements, as well as 100GB space.

New minimum spec requirements for World of Warcraft Shadowlands explicitly call for an SSD, listings on the Battle.net app confirm. This is the first time any major World of Warcraft expansion has called for an SSD and is an interesting move for Blizzard. Right now game developers are starting to target SSD storage in games thanks to new tech like Microsoft's DirectStorage, Sony's built-in PS5 SSD architecture, and the new RTX IO.

The $40 Shadowlands expansion will have tons of content packed into a 100GB package, including the cross-race/-class Death Knight, a new area across the veil to explore, new bosses and items, and more. The expansion is set to release October 26, 2020.