Global Bitcoin mining consumes 7 nuclear power plants worth of power

The entire Bitcoin network consumes 7 nuclear power plants worth of power, with Bitcoin processing power at all-time highs.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 8:31 PM CDT
How much power does the global bitcoin mining systems of the world consume? A freaking lot. According to new studies, bitcoin-related power consumption has hit new highs in 2020.

Global Bitcoin mining consumes 7 nuclear power plants worth of power 03 | TweakTown.com
Bitcoin-related power consumption chews over 7 gigawatts of power, with a new study from the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance saying that the global bitcoin mining industry uses 7.64 GW of power -- equivalent to around 63.32 terawatt-hours of energy consumption.

With power costs of around $0.03 to $0.05 per kWh in 2020, March estimations had around $4000 in profits with the March 2020 price of bitcoin at around $7500. That's not bad, but you need the super-low power prices and enough ASICs to do it.

The current Bitcoin mining hashrate is at around 120EH/s with its high scraping 140EH/s this year, with new Bitcoin mining facilities opening up across the world that hashrate continues to skyrocket -- and with it, power consumption across the world.

Global Bitcoin mining consumes 7 nuclear power plants worth of power 07 | TweakTown.com

Bitcoin.com reports that researchers from Bitooda estimate that China has around 50% of the global Bitcoin mining hashrate.

NEWS SOURCES:finance.yahoo.com, news.bitcoin.com, wired.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

