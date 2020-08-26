GUNNAR's new Lightning Bolt 360: the 'holy grail' of gaming glasses

GUNNAR reveals what it is calling the 'Holy Grail' of gaming glasses with its new Lightning Bolt 360 range of gaming glasses.

GUNNAR has just revealed what they're referring to as the "holy grail" of gaming glasses, with their new GUNNAR Lightning Bolt 360 range of glasses. Check out the video they've just posted on YouTube:

The new Lightning Bolt 360 gaming glasses comes in 3 different editions, with the GUNNAR, 6 Siege, and ESL varieties. They are priced between $130 and $140 -- depending on the version you go for.

You do get a "unique lightning bolt design" that doesn't just look cool, it also takes pressure away from your temples. GUNNAR provides 3 different temple options, interchangeable lens (for both indoor, and outdoor use), 3 nose bridge sizes, and a protective case and pouch.

Unique 'lightning bolt' design relieves temple pressure

3 different temple options: classic (standard wear), post (slim, lightweight fit) and strap (for maximum comfort with headset)

Interchangeable lens for both indoor and outdoor use: GUNNAR's benchmark Amber lens for optimal performance and blue light protection while gaming indoors and Sun for viewing screens in bright sunlit conditions (100% UV protection)

3 nose bridge sizes for the perfect fit: small, medium, large

Sturdy protective case & pouch for storage

Prescription options are available at GUNNAR.com starting at $350

Georgina Petrie, Director of Marketing, Gaming & Brand explained: "GUNNAR has always been the leader in the gaming space, and they take design innovation very seriously - it's not just about blocking blue light. After listening to feedback from the gaming community it was clear that temple pressure and headaches while wearing headsets were two big issues that needed to be addressed, and so the design idea for the LB360 was born".

Petrie continued: "But we didn't just stop there. We wanted to deliver more than a pair of blue light gaming glasses, we wanted to deliver a solution that could address any use-case scenario by anyone that takes gaming seriously - gaming on the go, indoors and out, headset or no headset - a true elite gaming offering. We are thrilled to be finally launching the LB360 today to gamers across the globe".