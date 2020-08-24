Unity is about to go public with new IPO with $1.2 billion market cap

Unity Software, the company behind one of gaming's biggest games engines, is about to trade its shares publicly with a new IPO.

Today Unity Software, the company behind one of the most-used 3D engines in gaming and entertainment, filed an Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Form S-1's are filed when any private company wants to start publicly trading its shares on an open exchange. The form reveals tons of info about Unity's business, including revenue losses, risk factors, and the sizable market that Unity currently occupies.

The filing doesn't outline how many shares will be delivered at what price, however. Those terms will be announced in a press release. We do know that Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO. The form indicates Unity will have a capitalization of $1.2 billion and 238,366,733 shares of common stock outstanding after the IPO.

The form also advises current investors that their common stock will be diluted 43% after the IPO is issued. Current share value is at $2.41 per common stock, and Unity expects this to drop at least to $1.37, however this isn't the set price for the IPO shares.

Unit says it current has an addressable market of $29 billion; $12 billion for gaming, and $17 billion for non-gaming markets.

The company also says it has significant risk factors, and has lost money "every period since inception". Unity has reported operating losses of $105 million in 2018, $94 million in 2019, and currently has a deficit of $569 million.

The IPO will exclude over 14 million shares: