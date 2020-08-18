NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

48% of global gamers are PC gamers, that's 1.5 billion PC gamers

DFC Intelligence: 3.1 billion gamers worldwide, 48% of them are PC gamers -- meaning there are over 1.5 billion PC gamers.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Aug 18 2020 10:55 PM CDT
I've been a PC gamer since I was a young kid -- 5-6 years of age, and now I'm 37. Over 30 years of being a PC gamer, but I've had every console, VR headset, and portable in between.

48% of global gamers are PC gamers, that's 1.5 billion PC gamers 03 | TweakTown.com
PC gaming is something that shaped my entire life (my online nickname is 'anthony256', after the GeForce 256 and before that it was 'Voodoo' after the infamous 3Dfx graphics cards), crafting my career in IT sales for 10 years before -- a now 10 years here working for TweakTown.

So to hear that there are over 1.5 billion PC gamers, at least according to DFC Intelligence and its new report, warms my heart. The report says there are over 3.1 billion gamers worldwide, with 48% of them being PC gamers -- over 1,500,000,000 people worldwide are PC gamers.

The statistic does include people who used both PCs and consoles or a mobile device for gaming with DFC Intelligence noting "this includes some overlap with gamers that also use console systems and mobile devices", but it still shows that PC gaming is a major business and that it is only getting bigger.

How did the countries stack up individually, with PC gamers, though?

  • Asia: 1.42 billion gamers
  • Europe: 668 million gamers
  • Latin America: 383 million gamers
  • North America: 261 million gamers
NEWS SOURCES:ign.com, dfcint.com, i.imgur.com, preview.redd.it

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

