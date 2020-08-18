NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This scary alien-like 'red jellyfish' was captured hovering in the sky

Scientists have captured a phenomenon that has been known about since 1989, and it appears to look like a giant red jellyfish.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Jak Connor
Published Tue, Aug 18 2020 5:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you have ever seen lightning before, you would know its color just how fast it is, but what if you looked up at the sky and saw red lightning?

Well, red lightning isn't fake; in fact, it's actually a phenomenon scientists have been studying since 1989 when it was first discovered. The red lightning is called "sprites", and has been spotted on every continent except for Antarctica. Sprites only last a tenth of a second and are generally never seen by those observers on the ground, unless you are hunting for them like Stephen Hummel is.

Hummel is an expert on dark skies at the Austin McDonald Observatory, and back at the start of July, Hummel captured an incredible photo while he was on his vantage point on Mount Locke in the Davis Mountains of West Texas. Sprites usually look like alien jellyfish-style creatures hanging down from the above atmosphere, but in fact, they are the product of super-fast lighting bursts that occur 37 to 50 miles in the sky. If you are interested in more information, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.75
$15.75$16.75$22.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2020 at 3:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:esa.int, themindunleashed.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.