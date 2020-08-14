TweakTown
Resident Evil 7 is now the best-selling RE of all time

Resident Evil 7 is now the best-selling Resident Evil game of all time with 7.6 million copies sold, is now Capcom's #2 seller.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Fri, Aug 14 2020 11:34 PM CDT
Resident Evil 7 is now the best-selling game in the series, and is now the second top-seller for Capcom's entire lineup.

Resident Evil 7 is now the best-selling RE of all time 234 | TweakTown.com
Capcom's top 10 sales chart is dominated by Monster Hunter with 16.1 million copies, but Resident Evil 7 has secured the #2 spot. The 2017 first-person horror game has now sold 7.9 million units worldwide on all platforms, beating Resident Evil 5, which had previously sat on top of the RE series for years. More recently, Resident Evil 3 REmake has sold over 3 million copies since its early 2020 release.

The zombie franchise is Capcom's biggest earner and has currently sold more than 103 million copies across 141 releases, SKUs, and games. Resident Evil VIIIage may even beat RE7's sales in a shorter span. Capcom expects to sell a record 28 million games this fiscal year, and RE VIIIage will be a big mover for those numbers.

Here's what Capcom's top game sales look like, along with top franchise sales below:

Resident Evil 7 is now the best-selling RE of all time 34 | TweakTown.com
Resident Evil 7 is now the best-selling RE of all time 33 | TweakTown.com
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

