Resident Evil 7 is now the best-selling RE of all time

Resident Evil 7 is now the best-selling game in the series, and is now the second top-seller for Capcom's entire lineup.

Capcom's top 10 sales chart is dominated by Monster Hunter with 16.1 million copies, but Resident Evil 7 has secured the #2 spot. The 2017 first-person horror game has now sold 7.9 million units worldwide on all platforms, beating Resident Evil 5, which had previously sat on top of the RE series for years. More recently, Resident Evil 3 REmake has sold over 3 million copies since its early 2020 release.

The zombie franchise is Capcom's biggest earner and has currently sold more than 103 million copies across 141 releases, SKUs, and games. Resident Evil VIIIage may even beat RE7's sales in a shorter span. Capcom expects to sell a record 28 million games this fiscal year, and RE VIIIage will be a big mover for those numbers.

Here's what Capcom's top game sales look like, along with top franchise sales below: