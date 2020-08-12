Secretlab teams with Riot Games for League of Legends Champions chairs

Secretlab has just unveiled their latest line up of gaming chairs, teaming with Riot Games for the world's first official League of Legends Champions gaming chair collection.

It's a big deal as Riot Games is soon celebrating -- if you can even believe it -- the 10th anniversary of League of Legends. Riot Games already uses Secretlab gaming chairs at their premier global tournamnets as well as top-tier pro circuits (including the World Championship and the LCS and LEC).

The new Secretlab Champions range is the first of its kind in the 10-year history of League of Legends, something that saw Riot Games and Secretlab bring to life fan-favorite Ionian champions Akali, Ahri, and Yasuo. Not only that, but a beautiful special edition purple-and-gold K/DA Edition.

These chairs are truly something special, with Secretlab's own in-house design team working closely with League of Legends' character artists to "realize each champion in stunning detail, from the carefully-selected color palette to gorgeous custom embroidery and subtle motifs on the side wings. They studied the gameplay,lore, and original character design of each champion, identifying what gave them their unique character andhow these elements could be applied to Secretlab's signature silhouette".

Secretlab offers the new League of Legends Champions Collection in their uber-comfortable OMEGA and TITAN variants.

Ian Alexander Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab explains: "We're thrilled to build on our longstanding partnership with Riot Games for its global esports tournaments and bring the world's first ever official League of Legends Champions seats to millions of gamers, giving them the opportunity to own a chair that is truly representative of the look and feel of the League of Legends universe and its champions".

He added: "There are few things more exciting than seeing your favorite game or champion brought to life in a physical product, and the Secretlab League of Legends Champions Collection is a treat for League of Legends players with their stylish designs and painstaking attention to detail. We worked with Riot Games to select some of the most popular and iconic champions to include in this one-of-a-kind collection, taking care to stay faithful to the character design while also bringing out specific elements that fans have come to know and love".

Director of Consumer Products at Riot Games, Christian Bayley, added: "Secretlab was a great partner for this creative collaboration and successfully captured the most distinctive elements of each champion with great finesse for each chair. With their vibrant, eye-catching designs,the Secretlab League of Legends Champions Collection will help League of Legends players elevate their experience of the world of Runeterra. This is the first collection of its kind since the game was released over a decade ago and we can't wait for fans to finally get their hands-on these seats and express their love for the game and the champions in a unique and different way".

You can read more about and order the new Secretlab League of Legends Champions gaming chair right here.