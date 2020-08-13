FamiSafe App: the ultimate parental control app for your kids

With millions of parents home right now over COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing across the world, keeping your kids safe online has never been more important -- and that's where FamiSafe steps in.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

FamiSafe and its Parental Control App offers you the ultimate in keeping your children safe online, available on both iOS and Android. The FamiSafe Parent Control App features including kids' location tracking, screen time limiting, website filtering, game & porn blocking, suspicious photos detecting and suspicious text detecting on social media app like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more. Link family devices, keep your family safe.

As a parent, you cannot be behind your child watching every conversation they have with someone online, every website they visit, which videos they're watching, what games they're playing or what apps they're using. FamiSafe Parental Control gives you control over all of that, ensuring they're not doing something you don't want them to when they're online.

How do you track your kids location? Well, you would have the FamiSafe Parental Control app installed on both your phone (as the parent or caretaker) and the phone of one, or all of your children.

You can't be with your kids 24/7 physically or digitally, so with FamiSafe you get real-time location sharing and location history tracking. This means if your child has their phone with them (in their backpack as a phone tracker app for example with iOS or Android location tracking enabled) and on their person, you'll have 24/7 real-time tracking.

Parents will be able to see where their child is not just in real-time, but you'll also have location tracking history if you want to trace their steps thanks to the GPS location tracker in the app.

Some parents will want to ultimately control every single app their kid uses whether they're in the house, at school, at a sport they play or their friends house. This is where FamiSafe and its options to specify screen time and a built-in app blocker.

You might not want your child playing Fortnite when they're out, or want them to be glued to their smartphone or tablet when they're at home. So you can go into the Parent Control App and tweak app usage, block apps, and set screen time -- as well as view all of the data over the last 24 hours, 7 days, 15 days, and 30 days.

You also get an App Activity Timeline in a nifty report, where you can see exactly what your kids have installed, and when -- down to the minute.

FamiSafe includes another great feature in the suspicious photo detection, where if your child is sent or somehow stumbles across something dangerous -- it will send you an instant warning once it detects the photos in your kids' photo albums. If you want to view that explicit image, then you can do so -- but on your device, not your child.

Some parents are okay with their children playing near their house, but what if they go too far? How will you know? You'll know thanks to FamiSafe giving you the location tracker and Geofences, where you can be notified once they've stepped outside of your predefined boundaries. This is a great feature if you live in a safer neighborhood, but still want to keep a real-time eye on your kid/s.

If you want to keep particular websites away from your children, there is a built-in web filter that will stop your kids from checking out websites that you want to stop them from visiting. Not only that, but there you can ban keywords as well.

There's suspicious text detection as well, where FamiSafe's Parental Control App can detect suspicious and risky keywords from search history, as well as sent and received messages over social media apps. It'll also let you set keywords that you're worried about, including "sex", "violence", "drugs", etc.

FamiSafe has over 2 million active users enjoying and feeling more protected through their Parental Control App, with 6 offices across the world and over 1000 employees working around the clock to keep your family safe.

What does it all cost to have these great features? Not too much at all, it's cheaper than a cheese pizza if you go for the annual plan at $60 per year -- which works out to $5 per month. If you want to be billed every quarter, you're looking at $6.66 per month but billed every 3 months at $19.99.

If you want to be billed monthly, it'll cost you $10 per month. There is a difference between the plans though -- FamiSafe offers you 5 devices per account for $10 per month, 10 devices per account for the 3-monthly plans, and then a huge 30 devices per account at $5 per month. You can download FamiSafe for Android here, iOS here, and also on Amazon here.