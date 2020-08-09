TweakTown
Xbox Series X system architecture to be detailed at Hot Chips 2020

Microsoft will go into greater detail on the Xbox Series X system architecture at Hot Chips 2020 on August 17, at 5:30PM PT.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Sun, Aug 9 2020 10:30 PM CDT
As we get closer and closer to November, we'll hear more and more about Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console, where we'll soon hear more details on the system architecture on August 17.

Xbox Series X system architecture to be detailed at Hot Chips 2020

The news is coming from Lords of Gaming which spotted a presentation by Microsoft that will take place during the Hot Chips convention that takes place between August 16-18. The presentation is being delivered by Jeff Andrews and Mark Grossman, and will kick off on August 17 at 5:30 PT.

That day is going to be very exciting, where between 5:00-6:30PM we'll be getting nerded out details on NVIDIA's new A100 GPU architecture, Intel's new Xe GPU architecture, and then the big Xbox Series X system architecture presentation.

NEWS SOURCES:lordsofgaming.net, wccftech.com

