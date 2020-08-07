New MYST documentary Kickstarter is 71% funded with 6 days to go

Filmmaker Philip Shane is making a documentary on the 1993 PC classic Myst, and the project is almost funded on Kickstarter.

There's a new Kickstarter up for a Myst documentary that explores the myst-ical history of the old-school PC game. The documentary will feature in-depth interviews with Robyn and Rand Miller, the original creators of the franchise, complete with retrospectives on the series and what kinds of games they have worked in the past and present, and what their plans are for the future.

Right now the project is 71% funded with $142,000 out of the $200,000 target goal, and has 6 days left. It's an "all or nothing" project, meaning it will only happen if it reaches the funding goal. The documentary will span two timelines: The origin story, which focuses on the development of Myst and Riven, and the present-day era that chronicles current projects that're in development at Cyan Worlds.