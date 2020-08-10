Resident Evil movies releasing in 4K just before the end of the world

Resident Evil: The Complete Collection coming to 4K Blu-ray on November 3 for $96, the perfect End of the World present.

If you're a fan of the Resident Evil franchise of movies, then you'll be glad to know Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has just announced the Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection.

The new Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection will include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well as hours of bonus content for all six films.

Not only will you get the physical 4K UHD Blu-ray discs, but you'll get digital copies available in 4K HDR. There will also be "rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable".

The Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection will be available on November 3.