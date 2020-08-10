TweakTown
Resident Evil movies releasing in 4K just before the end of the world

Resident Evil: The Complete Collection coming to 4K Blu-ray on November 3 for $96, the perfect End of the World present.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Mon, Aug 10 2020 10:41 PM CDT
If you're a fan of the Resident Evil franchise of movies, then you'll be glad to know Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has just announced the Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection.

Resident Evil movies releasing in 4K just before the end of the world 01 | TweakTown.com

The new Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection will include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well as hours of bonus content for all six films.

Not only will you get the physical 4K UHD Blu-ray discs, but you'll get digital copies available in 4K HDR. There will also be "rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable".

The Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection will be available on November 3.


Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

