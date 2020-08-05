TweakTown
President Trump on UFOs: 'pretty good transparency' needed

President Trump to Lou Dobbs on Fox Business on UFOs: 'total transparency', adds 'pretty good transparency needed there'.

Anthony Garreffa
Anthony Garreffa
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 11:54 PM CDT
It seems we're a few steps away from full disclosure at this point, between The New York Times and its report from The Pentagon on UFOs being 'off-world vehicles not made on this Earth' -- blowing up because Joe Rogan shared it on social media.

And now? President Trump has said that we should have "full transparency" on UFOs in a recent chat with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business.

Dobbs questioned President Trump, asking: "Your administration, you promised would be transparent and you have done your level best to do that despite the Deep State's efforts to bury everything about as deeply as they could. But I have one question as we conclude here".

"Actually a lot of my friends are very concerned about what the federal government is doing when it comes to UFOs. So if I could just ask you are we going to commit, are you going to commit more resources to exploring UFOs and open the documents to the public".

President Trump on UFOs: 'pretty good transparency' needed 119 | TweakTown.com
President Trump replied, almost teasing full-disclosure-in-jest: "Well I think probably in this country you are the UFO expert, so I'm going to be totally guided by the great Lou Dobbs and I will tell you that I will do whatever you ask me to do, including total transparency".

"I got to tell you, there's probably some pretty good transparency needed there, there's no doubt about that".

With a few laughs between the two, Dobbs replies: "Well Mr. President, I couldn't have asked for a better answer and I'll be calling your office soon to get that underway".

NEWS SOURCES:nydailynews.com, armytimes.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

