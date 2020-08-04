Humble Bundle has insane Ubisoft Hits sale on, up to 80% off titles

What gamer doesn't love a good sale? In my long years of gaming, I haven't come across a gamer that doesn't love to see prices slashed for popular games.

This time around, Humble has decided to slash the prices on a large range of Ubisoft titles, calling the discounted bundle "Ubisoft Hits". The discounts aren't something to ignore either as most of the titles have been discounted by more than half, some even as much as 80%.

So what Ubisoft titles are currently on sale? Well, as you may have expected, the latest Assassin's Creed game - Assassin's Creed Odyssey and all of its respective downloadable content are on sale. Humble has whacked on a 67% discount for the standard, deluxe, gold, and ultimate editions, as well as a 50% discount for the Season Pass. Below I have listed out some other Ubisoft titles that are on sale, but if you want to check out the discounts for yourself, a link to the Ubisoft Hit Sale can be found here.

Other Ubisoft titles on sale: