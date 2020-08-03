DualShock 4 not supported by PlayStation 5 games, Sony confirms

TweakTown
The DualShock 4 controller isn't compatible with any next-gen PlayStation 5 games, but can be used to play PS4 games on the PS5.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Mon, Aug 3 2020 10:42 AM CDT

The PlayStation 5 is the start of a new generation, and that includes accessories too. Today Sony confirmed a few accessories that will and won't be compatible on the PS4 and PS5 and vice-versa.

Sony is allowing cross-gen support for a number of games and accessories--the PS5 will play thousands of PS4 games at launch, for example--and some peripherals are both backward and forward compatible.

Sony confirms that official products like headsets, racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks are all usable on both PS4 and PS5. The PS4 Platinum and Gold audio headsets will work on PS5, as well as a bunch of third-party headsets that use USB/audio jacks (remember, the DualSense has an audio jack).

The DualShock 4 can only be used to play backward compatible PS4 games on the PlayStation 5. This includes all third-party PS4 controllers, too.

A Dualsense controller is needed to play any next-gen PS5 game on the console. The Dualsense is not usable on a PS4.

Sony says PS Move and PSVR aim controllers will work with PlayStation VR games on the PlayStation 5.

Finally, Sony confirms the PS4-era PlayStation Camera is compatible with the PS5, but will need a special adapter to work properly. Sony is selling a new and improved HD camera for the PS5 that should mesh with its new Create button functionality.

Sony also announced a State of Play event for August 6 that will focus mainly on PlayStation 4 games. It will not reveal PS5 pre-orders, release date, or new games at this event.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

