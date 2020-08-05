Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice coming on the PC in October

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice announced, will be coming to the PC on October 15, 2020 -- check out the trailer!

Leisure Suit Larry was one of the first games I have memories of that made me go "ooooh, this is awesome", trying to get into the game answering all those questions -- how far we've come.

Assemble Entertainment and Crazybunch have just announced Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice, will see you playing Larry once again where you'll take control of your self-made boat through beautiful islands. I'm sure you'll be meeting some even more beautiful women, too.

Larry is on a mission though, as he is after his one true love: Faith. You can expect the usual point-and-click controls, puzzles, funny characters, and more.

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice comes on the PC on October 15.