Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice coming on the PC in October

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice announced, will be coming to the PC on October 15, 2020 -- check out the trailer!

Anthony Garreffa
Anthony Garreffa
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 12:32 AM CDT
Leisure Suit Larry was one of the first games I have memories of that made me go "ooooh, this is awesome", trying to get into the game answering all those questions -- how far we've come.

Assemble Entertainment and Crazybunch have just announced Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice, will see you playing Larry once again where you'll take control of your self-made boat through beautiful islands. I'm sure you'll be meeting some even more beautiful women, too.

Larry is on a mission though, as he is after his one true love: Faith. You can expect the usual point-and-click controls, puzzles, funny characters, and more.

Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice comes on the PC on October 15.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

