MSI Optix MAG272C: 27-inch 1080p 165Hz, VA panel and 1500R curve

MSI reveals its new Optix MAG272C gaming monitor, offers a 27-inch VA-based panel with native 1080p, and super-smooth 165Hz.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Mon, Aug 3 2020 12:33 AM CDT

MSI has just released its new Optix MAG272C gaming monitor, with it being a new 27-inch display using a VA panel and native 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution with a super-fast 165Hz refersh rate.

The new Optix MAG272C monitor has a 1500R curvature, with MSI designing the new monitor with gamer and content creators as their key market. MSI has used very thin bezels that will allow gamers and content creators to use the Optix MAG272C in a triple-monitor setup, without chunky bezels in between.

That's where the 1500R curvature comes into play, as you would have a near-perfect 180-degree triple-monitor rig surrounding you. The addition of the super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate is a big help for gamers, and once again for triple-screen use flowing your mouse across 3 monitors.

MSI has a 1ms response time on the Optix MAG272C, so it'll handle the very fastest games you throw at it alongside its 165Hz refresh rate. MSI includes support for AMD FreeSync Premium, as well as sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, with 120% coverage of the sRGB gamut and 90% coverage of DCI-P3.

We have 1 x DisplayPort connector, 2 x HDMI 2.0 connectors, USB Type-C (with fast-charging), and a USB hub.

No pricing from MSI or an ETA just yet...

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

