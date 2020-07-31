GALAX unveils HOF OC Lab Diamond DDR4-5000 RAM for enthusiasts

GALAXY unveils its new Hall of Fame (HOF) OC Lab Diamond and HOF OC Lab Phantom lines of enthusiast-segment memory @ 5000MHz.

GALAX has just unveiled two new kits of memory, aimed at high-end enthusiasts with the new Hall of Fame (HOF) OC Lab Diamond and HOF OC Lab Phantom lines of enthusiast-segment memory.

The first of which is the flagship DDR4-5000 memory kit with timings of 19-26-26-46 but GALAX hasn't detailed the voltages on this memory just yet. The DDR4-4800 kit has 19-22-22-46T timings that use 1.5V of power.

Here's the full list of GALAX Hall of Fame (HOF) OC Lab Diamond kits and their timings:

DDR4- 5000 @ 19-26-26-46 @ ????

DDR4- 4800 @ 19-22-22-46 @ 1.5V

DDR4- 4600 @ 18-26-26-42 @ 1.5V

DDR4- 4400 @ 18-22-22-42 @1.50V

DDR4-4266 @ 17-22-22-38 @1.50V

GALAX dunks the HOF OC Lab Diamong memory in a very thick aluminum heat-spreader, with a beautiful pearl-white finish and gold-plated ornament. It's some truly beautiful RAM.

Next up we have the HOF OC Lab Phantom family of RAM from GALAX, which is the family just under the Hall of Fame (HOF) OC Lab Diamond kits. The HOF OC Lab Phantom family of RAM cranks right up to the edges of DDR4-4000.

These kits include:

DDR4- 4000 @ 17-19-19-38 @ 1.45V (19-25-25-25 @1.40V)

DDR4- 3866 @ 16-18-18-36 @ 1.40V

DDR4-3600 @ 16-16-16-36 @ 1.35V

I do have a personal note on this: GALAX, please -- send the media high-res photos of your products. The pictures online are pathetically small, and you're trying to sell some of the highest-end RAM on this planet with quite possibly the shittiest pictures ever -- hell, they're worse than the shitty graphics in Halo: Infinite and that is saying something.