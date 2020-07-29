NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Philips 498P9 Brilliance: 32:9 SuperWide monitor at 5120 x 1440 @ 70Hz

Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor: native 5120 x 1440 resolution at 70Hz designed for professionals.

Anthony Garreffa
Published Wed, Jul 29 2020 10:22 PM CDT

Philips has just announced their new 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor, with a native resolution of 5120 x 1440 thanks to its 32:9 aspect ratio.

We have an 1800R curvature on the Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor, which will make looking at that huge 5120 x 1440 resolution nice and easy on your eyes. The 5120 x 1440 resolution is pumping away at 70Hz, so this isn't a gaming monitor and more aimed at professionals.

Philips also has 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor with support for Adaptive-Sync technology, which will help out if you want to get your game on at 70FPS.

The Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor uses a VA panel with a response time of 5ms, contrast of 3000:1, with 121% sRGB gamu t coverage, and 91% AdobeRGB. Connectivity wise we have 2 x HDMI 2.0b ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB hub that packs 4 x USB ports where one of them supports fast charging.

Philips has support for MultiView technology, which lets you connect multiple devices up to the Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor, as well as an integrated KVM switch -- which when used with the MultiView function, turns the Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor into a workstation powerhouse.

The Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide Curved monitor will be priced at around $1050 and available in August 2020.

