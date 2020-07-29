Roblox is now home to over 150 million players per month

150,000,000 players per month in Roblox, developer on track to earn $250 million in 2020 -- up from the $110 million made in 2019.

Roblox Corporation has said that its game has over 150 million monthly players, with the company expecting to pull in $250 million this year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic there have been more and more players in Roblox, with the developer announcing the news during its annual developer conference -- held virtually because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox Corporation explained: "The accomplishments of our developer community have eclipsed even our loftiest expectations. Our focus is to give developers the tools and resources they need to pursue their vision and create larger, more complex, more realistic experiences and collectively build the Metaverse".

Back in February 2020, Roblox was home to 115 million players in its game -- so it has added 35 million monthly players in Roblox in the last 5 months with all the shelter-in-place orders across the United States (and most of the world).