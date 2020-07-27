Ghost of Tsushima gets new easy mode and lethal mode in patch 1.05

Sucker Punch is simultaneously making their samurai slasher both harder and easier with two new modes, including Lethal Mode.

Ghost of Tsushima is the pre-eminent new PlayStation IP that's amassed tremendous sales and acclaim with its visuals and combat, and now the daring swordplay is getting fine-tuned even more.

Sucker Punch is rolling out a new Ghost of Tsushima update that will relent on gamers who want a break, and pour ruthless chaos down on those who want a challenge. The new Patch 1.05 update will add two different modes: The ultra-tough Lethal difficulty amps enemy damage, alertness, and aggression up to 11, aiming to test your mettle and finesse in battle with faster reaction times.

There's also a new Lower Intensity Combat mode that flips the coin over and takes it easy on players. "Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you," Sucker Punch says.

Patch 1.05 is due out later today on PlayStation 4. Check below for full patch notes: