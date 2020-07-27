NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

ASUS has hidden 160Hz refresh mode for its new ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming phone has a hidden 160Hz display mode, with 160FPS gaming being a reality and tested, in Pac-Man already.

| Jul 27, 2020 at 7:29pm CDT

ASUS unleashed its new ROG Phone 3 gaming phone a few days ago, but before it's even in the hands of gamers across the world, an exciting hidden super-high-end 160Hz refresh option has been discovered.

ASUS has hidden 160Hz refresh mode for its new ROG Phone 3

The hidden 160Hz screen option can be used by anyone that purchases an ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming phone, where you can activate it with a single ADB command. The 160Hz screen option was discovered by XDA when searching through the settings app.

A debug command was found that enabled 160Hz refresh, with the 'adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1' command. Once this is entered, there's a new 160Hz refresh option in the Settings > Display > Refresh Rate.

Better yet, most of the 144Hz games that you can play on the ASUS ROG Phone 3 are "unlocked", meaning that if you applied the command and cranked the refresh to 160Hz then you will enjoy 160FPS in those 144FPS games on your ROG Phone 3.

NEWS SOURCE:xda-developers.com

