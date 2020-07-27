ASUS has hidden 160Hz refresh mode for its new ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming phone has a hidden 160Hz display mode, with 160FPS gaming being a reality and tested, in Pac-Man already.

ASUS unleashed its new ROG Phone 3 gaming phone a few days ago, but before it's even in the hands of gamers across the world, an exciting hidden super-high-end 160Hz refresh option has been discovered.

The hidden 160Hz screen option can be used by anyone that purchases an ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming phone, where you can activate it with a single ADB command. The 160Hz screen option was discovered by XDA when searching through the settings app.

A debug command was found that enabled 160Hz refresh, with the 'adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1' command. Once this is entered, there's a new 160Hz refresh option in the Settings > Display > Refresh Rate.

Better yet, most of the 144Hz games that you can play on the ASUS ROG Phone 3 are "unlocked", meaning that if you applied the command and cranked the refresh to 160Hz then you will enjoy 160FPS in those 144FPS games on your ROG Phone 3.