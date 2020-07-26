NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NYT retracts 'off-world vehicles' recovered bit from its UFO article

The New York Times ninja edits its UFO article, removing 'crashes of vehicles from other worlds' to 'objects of unknown origin'.

| Jul 26, 2020 at 10:25pm CDT

An article I wrote a couple of days ago got some major attention, with the legendary Joe Rogan himself sharing the article to his social media pages, throwing it in front of the eyes of millions of people -- the subject of UFOs and more specifically "off-world vehicles not made on this Earth".

In the original article I sourced the new article published by The New York Times titled 'No Longer in Shadows, Pentagon's U.F.O. Unit Will Make Some Findings Public' where NYT writers Ralph Blumenthal and Leslie Kean explained that former Democratic senator Harry Reid "pushed for funding the earlier U.F.O. program when he was the majority leader".

But the sentence right after that has been completely edited since my original article, where I'll now provide you with a before an after:

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
NYT retracts 'off-world vehicles' recovered bit from its UFO article 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Original article from NYT: "pushed for funding the earlier U.F.O. program when he was the majority leader, said he believed that crashes of vehicles from other worlds had occurred and that retrieved materials had been studied secretly for decades, often by aerospace companies under government contracts".

Updated article from NYT: "pushed for funding the earlier U.F.O. program when he was the majority leader, said he believed that crashes of objects of unknown origin may have occurred and retrieved materials should be studied".

The New York Times put a correction at the bottom of their story on July 24, which reads:

"An earlier version of this article inaccurately rendered remarks attributed to Harry Reid, the retired Senate majority leader from Nevada. Mr. Reid said he believed that crashes of objects of unknown origin may have occurred and that retrieved materials should be studied; he did not say that crashes had occurred and that retrieved materials had been studied secretly for decades. An earlier version also misstated the frequency with which the director of national intelligence is supposed to report on unidentified aerial phenomena. It is 180 days after enactment of the intelligence authorization act, not every six months".

I noticed this change because I follow Jordan Sather on Twitter, who succulently tweeted:

Last updated: Jul 26, 2020 at 11:31 pm CDT

Buy at Amazon

Studio B The Truth is Out There Cool Wall Decor Art Print Poster

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.99
$12.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2020 at 11:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nytimes.com, static01.nyt.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.