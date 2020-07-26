NYT retracts 'off-world vehicles' recovered bit from its UFO article

The New York Times ninja edits its UFO article, removing 'crashes of vehicles from other worlds' to 'objects of unknown origin'.

An article I wrote a couple of days ago got some major attention, with the legendary Joe Rogan himself sharing the article to his social media pages, throwing it in front of the eyes of millions of people -- the subject of UFOs and more specifically "off-world vehicles not made on this Earth".

In the original article I sourced the new article published by The New York Times titled 'No Longer in Shadows, Pentagon's U.F.O. Unit Will Make Some Findings Public' where NYT writers Ralph Blumenthal and Leslie Kean explained that former Democratic senator Harry Reid "pushed for funding the earlier U.F.O. program when he was the majority leader".

But the sentence right after that has been completely edited since my original article, where I'll now provide you with a before an after:

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Original article from NYT: "pushed for funding the earlier U.F.O. program when he was the majority leader, said he believed that crashes of vehicles from other worlds had occurred and that retrieved materials had been studied secretly for decades, often by aerospace companies under government contracts".

Updated article from NYT: "pushed for funding the earlier U.F.O. program when he was the majority leader, said he believed that crashes of objects of unknown origin may have occurred and retrieved materials should be studied".

The New York Times put a correction at the bottom of their story on July 24, which reads:

"An earlier version of this article inaccurately rendered remarks attributed to Harry Reid, the retired Senate majority leader from Nevada. Mr. Reid said he believed that crashes of objects of unknown origin may have occurred and that retrieved materials should be studied; he did not say that crashes had occurred and that retrieved materials had been studied secretly for decades. An earlier version also misstated the frequency with which the director of national intelligence is supposed to report on unidentified aerial phenomena. It is 180 days after enactment of the intelligence authorization act, not every six months".

I noticed this change because I follow Jordan Sather on Twitter, who succulently tweeted:

Last updated: Jul 26, 2020 at 11:31 pm CDT