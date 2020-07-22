Jet Set Radio is coming back with a new game...well kind of

If SEGA won't do it, indies will: Jet Set Radio is coming back with a new spiritual successor called Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

Jet Set Radio isn't dead after all. It's just changed it's name a little bit.

Today Team Reptile announced Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a new cel-shaded neo-funk spiritual successor to SEGA's rollerblading Jet Set series. The game has all the hallmarks of the classic series: the crazy rebellious style and cel-shaded art, the skating and breakdancing, the futuristic world, and an authentic series of musical tracks straight from original Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma.

The game is up on Steam right now, but you can't buy it just yet. Team Reptile hasn't listed a release date just yet. Check below for more info: