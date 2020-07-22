NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Jet Set Radio is coming back with a new game...well kind of

If SEGA won't do it, indies will: Jet Set Radio is coming back with a new spiritual successor called Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

| Jul 22, 2020 at 1:34pm CDT

Jet Set Radio isn't dead after all. It's just changed it's name a little bit.

Today Team Reptile announced Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a new cel-shaded neo-funk spiritual successor to SEGA's rollerblading Jet Set series. The game has all the hallmarks of the classic series: the crazy rebellious style and cel-shaded art, the skating and breakdancing, the futuristic world, and an authentic series of musical tracks straight from original Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma.

The game is up on Steam right now, but you can't buy it just yet. Team Reptile hasn't listed a release date just yet. Check below for more info:

Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, 1 second per second of highly advanced funkstyle. In a world from the mind of Dion Koster, where self-styled crews are equipped with personal boostpacks, new heights of graffiti are reached. Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set to the musical brainwaves of Hideki Naganuma.

Facts:

- In the game you can choose a character from your crew and explore the three-dimensional streets freely.

- Each stage is a neighborhood that represents one time of day.

- You can grind, slide, jump, trick and airdash to move around

- The goal is to get your name up, your name up on the wall. Every stage has many spots to find where you can paint graffiti.

- You will encounter a lot of weirdos.

FAQ:

- Will the game have online multiplayer?

The experience is focused on single-player, no further comment as of yet.

- When will the game be released?

Not this year, it's unlucky.

- Remember the future?

Nothing for nothing.

