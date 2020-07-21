Fortnite update teased: spaceship-themed location, challenges

Fortnite players have been waiting on what we all thought would be cars introduced to the massively popular Battle Royale game from Epic Games, but they're not here even with the just-released v13.30 update.

But, with the new update we've been teased with gas stations and petrol mechanics -- but more excitedly, a crashed spaceship that was flown by the "Ancient Astronaut". We should expect the spaceship to come with some new challenges, where you'll have to find the spaceship, find a missing part, install the part, and then launch the ship.

FortniteIntel goes into some great depth on what they think is coming with the spaceship-related update, where they write: "Our first thought upon seeing this ship takes us back to The Visitor. The ship might be different, but the objective of the Ancient Alien could have been the same. This Astronaut could even be one of The Seven - trying to break the loop from inside of the Apollo universe (coincidence that the new map is named Apollo?)"

"Either way, we expect this ship to have some substantial Fortnite lore implications. It seems too intentional to drop it into the world without tying it to the overall story. We'll keep you posted when this POI reveals itself and the challenges go live. Until then, we can only speculate".