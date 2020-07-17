Under 35 years old? Check yourself for these new coronavirus symptoms

Are you 35 years or under? Did you know that people under the age of 35 are contracting coronavirus at a scary-fast rate? Well, now you do -- read on.

Dr. William Schaffner, is a doctor that works at the Vanderbilt University as an Infectious Disease professor, recently said: "The spectrum of symptoms continues to expand and so younger people often do come in now somewhat to our surprise without fever, and this abdominal pain seems to affect them a little bit more".

Thanks to statistics from multiple states across the US, the country has seen a large uptick in COVID-19 cases that are coming from people in their 20s and 30s. Doctors are now seeing a different range of symptoms in younger patients.

Dr. Schaffner added: "Around the country, we're seeing more young people come to medical care and often having to be admitted to the hospital. We recognized this virus can do a variety of damage to you, from no symptoms, mild symptoms, a larger collection of symptoms ... obviously it can make you very sick and (you) come into the hospital and (it disrupts) the way many of your organs function".