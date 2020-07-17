NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Under 35 years old? Check yourself for these new coronavirus symptoms

Doctors find younger patients don't have a fever as a 'primary symptom' of COVID-19, anywhere near as much as 'adult patients'

| Jul 17, 2020 at 5:29 am CDT

Are you 35 years or under? Did you know that people under the age of 35 are contracting coronavirus at a scary-fast rate? Well, now you do -- read on.

Under 35 years old? Check yourself for these new coronavirus symptoms 07 | TweakTown.com

Dr. William Schaffner, is a doctor that works at the Vanderbilt University as an Infectious Disease professor, recently said: "The spectrum of symptoms continues to expand and so younger people often do come in now somewhat to our surprise without fever, and this abdominal pain seems to affect them a little bit more".

Thanks to statistics from multiple states across the US, the country has seen a large uptick in COVID-19 cases that are coming from people in their 20s and 30s. Doctors are now seeing a different range of symptoms in younger patients.

Dr. Schaffner added: "Around the country, we're seeing more young people come to medical care and often having to be admitted to the hospital. We recognized this virus can do a variety of damage to you, from no symptoms, mild symptoms, a larger collection of symptoms ... obviously it can make you very sick and (you) come into the hospital and (it disrupts) the way many of your organs function".

Buy at Amazon

KN95 Face Mask, Pack of 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$20.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/17/2020 at 2:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wgntv.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.