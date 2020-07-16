PlayStation 5 DualSense controller size shown, hands-on coming Friday

Sony reveals the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's overall size compared to adult hands, and promises a showcase this Friday.

| Jul 16, 2020 at 2:20 pm CDT

The PS5's new DualSense controller is pretty sizable compared to the PS4's DualShock 4, and we'll get to see an up-close-and-personal demo of the controller this Friday.

Today Geoff Keighley announced a new PlayStation 5 DualSense showcase that goes live tomorrow at 9AM PST/12PM EST.

The event should highlight all of the DualSense's main features and new functionalities including the adaptive triggers, which provide higher-end actuating for more haptic feedback, the built-in microphone, and the new Create button. This should just be a DualSense show so don't really expect PS5 news like pricing, pre-order info, or launch date. Sony should save those things for the State of Play event this August.

The DualSense is a pretty exciting development that'll be felt through the PS5's full lineup of games, especially earlier first-party titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Developers will be able to utilize the new controller tech in various ways to fit their games; for example, Horizon Forbidden West will relay the tensile strength of Aloy's bowstrings as she readies a shot, and Gran Turismo 7 will have more nuanced rumble feedback to simulate various driving conditions.

Check below for more info on the DualSense:

DualSense PS5 controller features:

  • USB Type-C charging
  • Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback
  • Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset
  • New Create button
  • Touchpad
  • Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad
  • Improved battery
  • Built-in speaker
ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

