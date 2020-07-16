PlayStation 5 DualSense controller size shown, hands-on coming Friday

Sony reveals the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's overall size compared to adult hands, and promises a showcase this Friday.

The PS5's new DualSense controller is pretty sizable compared to the PS4's DualShock 4, and we'll get to see an up-close-and-personal demo of the controller this Friday.

Today Geoff Keighley announced a new PlayStation 5 DualSense showcase that goes live tomorrow at 9AM PST/12PM EST.

The event should highlight all of the DualSense's main features and new functionalities including the adaptive triggers, which provide higher-end actuating for more haptic feedback, the built-in microphone, and the new Create button. This should just be a DualSense show so don't really expect PS5 news like pricing, pre-order info, or launch date. Sony should save those things for the State of Play event this August.

The DualSense is a pretty exciting development that'll be felt through the PS5's full lineup of games, especially earlier first-party titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart, and Horizon: Forbidden West.

Developers will be able to utilize the new controller tech in various ways to fit their games; for example, Horizon Forbidden West will relay the tensile strength of Aloy's bowstrings as she readies a shot, and Gran Turismo 7 will have more nuanced rumble feedback to simulate various driving conditions.

Check below for more info on the DualSense:

DualSense PS5 controller features: