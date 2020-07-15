Xiaomi's new Mi Curved Gaming Monitor: 34-inch 3440x1440 @ 144Hz: $450

Xiaomi has just unleashed its new 34-inch 21:9 UltraWide gaming monitor, in the new Mi Curved Gaming Monitor.

Xiaomi's new Mi Curved Gaming Monitor features a 34-inch panel with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution, and super-slick 144Hz refresh rate. We have a 4ms response time for gamers, and a 1500R curvature for the 34-inch 21:9 aspect ratio panel.

The company is going with a barely-there bezel design, which also looks really nice as well. We have 121% coverage of the sRGB color space, 300 nits of brightness, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio.

Xiaomi has included 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 port, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 x audio port, and power into the monitor. We for price we're looking at around 399 euros, which converts to around $450 in the US.