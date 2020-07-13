Here's how you can get Watch Dogs 2 for free on the PC

Ubisoft uPlay users will get a free copy of Watch Dogs 2, and more, because of issues with logging in.

| Jul 13, 2020 at 8:12 pm CDT

If you tried to check out the Ubisoft Forward stream over the weekend and had issues linking your uPlay account, then you have just scored yourself a free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

Ubisoft is aware that the PC launcher of uPlay was experiencing major issues, with the official Ubisoft Support Twitter account tweeting out: "Don't worry! We'll be giving out the rewards to all of you, even if you were unable to log in successfully. Sit back and enjoy the show!"

You won't just snag yourself a free copy of Watch Dogs 2, as Ubisoft was handing out smaller in-game rewards during the Ubisoft Forward event -- so because some PC gamers missed it, the developer is giving away all of them to uPlay account holders. Not too bad at all.

How do you get all of this? You'll need to go to the registration page, log-in with your uPlay account, and then you'll be credited with Watch Dogs 2, and all of the other delicious free stuff.

Speaking of Watch Dogs, the recent reveal of Watch Dogs: Legion had it running on a flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti -- and it could barely handle 1080p 30FPS. More on that here.

Buy at Amazon

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/13/2020 at 5:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.