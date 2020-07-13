Here's how you can get Watch Dogs 2 for free on the PC

Ubisoft uPlay users will get a free copy of Watch Dogs 2, and more, because of issues with logging in.

If you tried to check out the Ubisoft Forward stream over the weekend and had issues linking your uPlay account, then you have just scored yourself a free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

Ubisoft is aware that the PC launcher of uPlay was experiencing major issues, with the official Ubisoft Support Twitter account tweeting out: "Don't worry! We'll be giving out the rewards to all of you, even if you were unable to log in successfully. Sit back and enjoy the show!"

You won't just snag yourself a free copy of Watch Dogs 2, as Ubisoft was handing out smaller in-game rewards during the Ubisoft Forward event -- so because some PC gamers missed it, the developer is giving away all of them to uPlay account holders. Not too bad at all.

How do you get all of this? You'll need to go to the registration page, log-in with your uPlay account, and then you'll be credited with Watch Dogs 2, and all of the other delicious free stuff.

Speaking of Watch Dogs, the recent reveal of Watch Dogs: Legion had it running on a flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti -- and it could barely handle 1080p 30FPS. More on that here.