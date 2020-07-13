EPOS set to release first gaming product October 2020

EPOS has announced that it will be launching its first gaming branded product this October.

| Jul 13, 2020 at 6:35 am CDT

It wasn't too long ago that EPOS | Sennheiser came into fruition, and now EPOS has announced that it's currently in preparation for its first gaming audio-related product.

Above you will find a video that has been released on the EPOS Gaming YouTube Channel, and from the video, we can see that EPOS is pushing the theme of "Out of this world gaming audio". According to Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, who is the President of EPOS said, "With our ambition to make EPOS the industry leader within premium audio solutions in gaming, we aim to win the minds of all gamers who want to push their own limits - unleashing their potential - through the Power of Audio."

In the press release that was sent out its stated that EPOS products will develiver powerful audio experiences that will give gamers an unsurpassed amounts of in-game immersion. Judging on the products that have come out of Sennheiser, and the relative success the company has had at providing awesome gaming audio products, I would expect that EPOS is going to launch a very competitively good audio product. If you are after a bit of history about EPOS, check out this link here.

Dalberg-Larsen continued, "We have seen a great opportunity to nurture this segment by establishing a dedicated global team of industry experts and will continue to innovate solutions for an immersive audio experience. With audio becoming a key agenda in the industry, we look forward to follow the global gaming landscape evolve even further the coming years."

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

