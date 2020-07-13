Mint 9.4 grade Super Mario Bros. NES game sells for $114,000

An ultra-rare sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. on NES is now the highest-valued game of all time.

A Wata 9.4 graded mint copy of Super Mario Bros. was just auctioned for a massive $114,000, making it the most expensive and rarestvideo game in the history of Heritage Auctions.

Demand for the game was pretty high. There were a whopping 6,108 bids placed on the rare collector's item. The main draw for the sealed copy was the cardboard hangtab on the back, alongside the higher 9.4 mint grade. The hangtab meant this copy was an early black box game shipped in limited quantities in 1985. Turns out there's a science to this higher-level video game collecting and this is the holy grail for black box NES games.

As Wata, the ratings board, explains: