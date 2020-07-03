College student TikTok VFX reel attracts attention of ex-Disney CEO

Ex-Disney CEO and now TikTok CEO Bob Iger says 'the world's gonna know your name!!!'

Julian Bass caught the attention of not just the world with his slick VFX reel on Twitter, but he caught the all-seeing-eye of ex-Disney CEO and fresh TikTok CEO Bob Iger. Check out his work:

Bass is a 20-year-old Georgia State University theater major, who now has over 1 million likes on his shared, self-produced video. He morphs into 3 of his favorite characters from some gigantic franchises: Star Wars, Ben 10, and Spider-Man.

All it took for Bass to go viral overnight were the following words: "If y'all can retweet enough times that Disney calls, that'd be greatly appreciated".

It wasn't long before Bob Iger commented, where he replied: "The world's gonna know your name!!!". Not 1, not 2, but 3 exclamation marks is serious business, folks.

It wasn't just Iger that noticed Bass, with plenty of industry big wigs noticing his talents.

Sony noticed.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn noticed.

And even Zach Braff noticed.