What does space SMELL like? Check out this NASA cologne 'Eau de Space'

No one can hear you scream in space, but just in case -- you can smell like it if you want.

I didn't think I'd be writing this story today, but here we go. NASA developed a "space scent" over 10 years ago now, something that the US space agency gave to astronauts in training as a preview of the "unique odor" outside of our atmosphere.

But now, Eau de Space is making a very special cologne now that NASA has "declassified" the fragrance. The company said it took years of cutting through red tape and a "couple of Freedom of Information Act requests" to tweak the smell and have exclusivity rights to sell the scent of space.

But what does space smell like? International Space Station Science Officer Don Pettit explains that the smell of space comes through the airlock after astronauts finish their spacewalk, and stays on their suits and helmets.

He explains: "The best description I can come up with is metallic; a rather pleasant sweet metallic sensation. It reminded me of my college summers where I labored for many hours with an arc welding torch repairing heavy equipment for a small logging outfit. It reminded me of pleasant sweet smelling welding fumes".

You can read more about the space scent, and even back the Kickstarter here.