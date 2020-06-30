Corsair's new iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers: RGB towers for your PC

Corsair's new RGB smart lighting towers are here, with the new Corsair iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers.

| Jun 30, 2020 at 10:02 pm CDT

Corsair has just unveiled something rather weird, but very welcomed to PC gamers because, well, RGB everything is awesome... right? Cue the new Corsar iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers. Check them out:

They're effectively two RGB lighting strips that stand on your desk, with an optional headphone stand that you can hang your headhones up on when you're finished with them. They stand at around 16.5 inches tall, with Corsair cramming in 46 RGB lights into the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers.

Once you've attached the towers into their bases, they need to be plugged into power and then into your PC through USB. After that, you can then start tweaking the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers with Corsair's own iCUE Software. There are heaps of effects to use with the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers, and a bunch of them setup around your gaming PC or room would look awesome.

You get two lighting towers each with 46 customization LEDs each in the box for $130, and $60 for the expansion kit.

