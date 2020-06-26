Late 2018 Apple Mac mini desktop is $120 off

Significant discounts on Mac hardware are rare, so anyone in the market for a Mac mini will want to check out this sale.

When it comes to stepping into the Apple Mac ecosystem, the cheapest way to do it is with the desktop system called the Mac mini. Apple fans looking for a new desktop computer can save $120 off the late 2018 version of the Mac mini at B&H. The regular retail price for that computer is $799, and after the discount is applied, the computer is available for $679.

For the money, what buyers are getting is the entry-level version of the Mac mini fitted with a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 quad-core processor. The machine also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. This machine uses eighth-generation Intel Core processors meaning the hardware is significantly outdated compared to newer computers on the market from other manufacturers.

Graphics are handled via Intel UHD Graphics 630, and the machine has Thunderbolt 3 ports featuring native DisplayPort outputs. It also has an integrated HDMI 2.0 port, allowing up to three 4K displays to be supported. The machine can also support one 5K display and one 4K display at the same time.

Other connectivity options include gigabit ethernet, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone port. The machine has an internal 150 Watt power supply making it very compact. It also features an Apple T2 security chip for additional security. Anyone considering the mini, but wanting a faster processor and more RAM or storage, will pay significantly more money. For instance, a mini with a 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage costs $1249, nearly twice what the entry-level machine costs.

In other Apple news, we learned this week that Windows 10 won't be supported via Boot Camp for ARM-powered Macs.