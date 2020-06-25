Cyberpunk 2077 lets you customize genital size and type

Whether you're male or female, Cyberpunk 2077 will let you customize your junk in a number of ways.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Like any RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 has lots of character customization. But unlike 99% of RPGs out there, Cyberpunk 2077 lets you customize your genitalia size, type, and color.

According to Kotaku, the game has two different types of penises, various penis size options, one vagina type, and five different types of pubic hairs. Yes, really. You can even turn off all nudity within the game if you so choose and you won't ever actually see your character's naughty bits.

Other major customizations include attributes (of which Cool is one), backstory (there's three options including Corpo, Street Kid, or Nomad), and facial appearance.

Also remember that clothes, items and augmentations you find along the way will change your appearance. We're not sure about cybernetic penises though...

Cyberpunk 2077 releases November 19, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as a free upgrade.