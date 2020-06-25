Cyberpunk 2077 lets you customize genital size and type

CD Projekt RED lets you customize lots of things...even your THING thing.

Derek Strickland | Jun 25, 2020 at 7:15 pm CDT

Whether you're male or female, Cyberpunk 2077 will let you customize your junk in a number of ways.

Like any RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 has lots of character customization. But unlike 99% of RPGs out there, Cyberpunk 2077 lets you customize your genitalia size, type, and color.

According to Kotaku, the game has two different types of penises, various penis size options, one vagina type, and five different types of pubic hairs. Yes, really. You can even turn off all nudity within the game if you so choose and you won't ever actually see your character's naughty bits.

Other major customizations include attributes (of which Cool is one), backstory (there's three options including Corpo, Street Kid, or Nomad), and facial appearance.

Also remember that clothes, items and augmentations you find along the way will change your appearance. We're not sure about cybernetic penises though...

Cyberpunk 2077 releases November 19, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as a free upgrade.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

