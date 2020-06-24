Dell launches new G7 15/17 gaming laptop with fancy lighting

Dell has announced that it has launched the new G7 15/17 gaming laptop that promises style able to go from gaming to the classroom. The G7 machines are entirely redesigned, featuring a slim profile with powerful hardware under the hood. Both the 15 and 17-inch versions of the G7 have similar features, including customizable chassis lights.

The G7 15 is 4 mm thinner in its current iteration than the previous generation of the machine measuring only 20.5 mm thick at the hinge. The notebook uses an updated hinge design and a black anodized all-metal chassis. The display has narrower bezels at 6.5 mm for the 15 and 8.16 mm on the G7 17.

Whichever size buyers choose, both G7 notebooks are powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors. Up to a Core i9 processors available under the hood, and graphics are handled by NVIDIA with up to a GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q design on the G7 15. G7 17 buyers can get up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

Both machines have a precision glass trackpad, customizable chassis lighting, and four-zone RGB keyboard. A Game Shift macro key can be pressed to put the fan speed into dynamic performance for heavy gaming use. Both machines also have 3D audio and more. The G7 17 will be available on June 23, starting at $1429.99, with the G7 15 launching June 29 starting at $1429.99. Dell also recently launched the G3 15 and G5 15 gaming notebooks.

Dell wrote, "Completely redesigned - with a slim design, powerful performance and value-added features like customizable chassis light - the new G7 touts significant all-around improvements over the previous-gen for on-the-go gaming. As we struggle to squeeze into our swimsuits this summer, the G7 15 is a step ahead, dropping by 4mm to a svelte 20.5mm at the hinge, thanks to the innovative hinge design and the black anodized, all-metal chassis construction. The same for its elegant narrow bezel display, going from 9.9mm to 6.5mm on G7 15 and 8.16mm on the 17-inch."