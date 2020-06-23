Sonic The Hedgehog's new G FUEL energy drink makes you go FAST
First Doom Slayer, and now Sonic is getting his own energy drink...and it'll make you go FAST.
First we had Doom Eternal's Spicy Demonade to fuel your hellish slaughterfests. Now G FUEL is making a Sonic energy drink so you can go fast while you game.
There's no gaming icon more fitting for his own energy drink than Sonic The Hedgehog. Apparently G FUEL agrees, so we're getting a new flavor inspired by the blue blur. Introducing G FUEL Sonic's Peach Rings, a new energy formula that packs in all the deliciousness of gummy peach candy with the jolt of SEGA's platforming speed.
The Sonic G FUEL line will be available in August, but no pricing has been announced.
"For collectors, G FUEL Sonic's Peach Rings energy drink will also be for sale to customers in the U.S. and Canada in powdered form in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz shaker cup, at gfuel.com on August 19, 2020," reads a press release.