The Order: 1886 developer Ready at Dawn acquired by Facebook

Facebook acquires The Order: 1886 dev Ready at Dawn, will be pushed into the arms of Oculus Studios.

The Order: 1886 developer Ready at Dawn has just been acquired by Facebook, and will be pushed into the warm, and waiting arms of Oculus Studios.

In a blog post on the official Oculus website, VP of AR/VR Content at Facebook, Mike Verdu, explains: "Having shipped titles to multiple platforms in the past, Ready At Dawn is a veteran game developer with some serious chops-as well as a VR pioneer. They've created four titles for the Oculus Platform, including Lone Echo, Echo Arena, Echo Combat, and Lone Echo II, which is currently in development".

Verdu continues: "In addition to setting the bar for narrative VR experiences, Lone Echo re-wrote the playbook for VR movement mechanics with the debut of Ready At Dawn's signature innovative continuous locomotion system and full-body IK (inverse kinematics). The zero-g mechanic is used throughout the Echo Games franchise and lends itself well to VR beginners and competitive VR esports alike".

You can read the full blog post here, but this is an interesting turn of events for Facebook -- as it has yet another AAA game studio under its belt to make some next-gen VR games for its Oculus VR family of headsets.