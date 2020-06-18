flameTRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 price leak: $499 standard, $399 digital, Nov. 20 launchflame

Here's what the Xbox Series X boot up sounds like

Xbox Series X start-up sound, according to Xbox, sounds like 'a choir of gaming angels singing in your ears'

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 18, 2020 at 8:47 pm CDT (0 mins, 51 secs time to read)

Microsoft still has its Xbox Series X cooking in the oven right now, but that hasn't stopped the team from sharing the boot-up sound to the Xbox Series X. Check it out:

The company used Twitter's new "voice notes" feature, with a calm noise that is longer than the boot-up sound on the normal Xbox One console. Microsoft tweeted right after, describing the Xbox Series X boot-up sound: "It's like a choir of gaming angels singing in your ears".

What about the competing console in Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5? How does that look and sound when the PS5 is booting up. The above tweet from Bob Hanson shows what Sony kinda (maybe accidentally, but I'm sure it wasn't an accident) revealed that during their recent Future of Gaming event.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

