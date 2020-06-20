Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator game is now out, play it now!

Learn 'tactical espionage' shopping tricks, and learn to 'wash your hands like a PRO' in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator.

The game no one asked for is now here, with developer Fancy + Punk releasing Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator on Steam. Fancy + Punk previously released Balconing Simulator, but now check out the trailer to Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator:

What exactly do you have to do in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator? Well, the game is meant to "help you developer all your pandemic survival day-to-day skills" while enjoying yourself in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator. How do you enjoy yourself in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator exactly?

Improve your "tactical espionage" techniques you need to perform while grocery shopping without breaking social distance

Learn to wash your hands like a PRO with a completely accurate (maybe not) simulator

Balance your life with different activities and learn some curious stuff about stuff and things.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator Features

Execute the best practices during the quarantine period.

Develop all your pandemic survival day-to-day skills that you should use in real life.

Have a sweet time with ridiculous situations.

Improve your "tactical espionage" techniques in the grocery.

Shop without breaking social distance.

Wash your hands.

Balance your life with different activities.

Learn some curious stuff.

Compete with other survivors around the world.

You can find Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator on the Steam store right here.