Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator game is now out, play it now!
Learn 'tactical espionage' shopping tricks, and learn to 'wash your hands like a PRO' in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator.
Anthony Garreffa | Jun 20, 2020 at 10:38 pm CDT (1 min, 23 secs time to read)
The game no one asked for is now here, with developer Fancy + Punk releasing Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator on Steam. Fancy + Punk previously released Balconing Simulator, but now check out the trailer to Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator:
What exactly do you have to do in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator? Well, the game is meant to "help you developer all your pandemic survival day-to-day skills" while enjoying yourself in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator. How do you enjoy yourself in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator exactly?
- Improve your "tactical espionage" techniques you need to perform while grocery shopping without breaking social distance
- Learn to wash your hands like a PRO with a completely accurate (maybe not) simulator
- Balance your life with different activities and learn some curious stuff about stuff and things.
Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator Features
- Execute the best practices during the quarantine period.
- Develop all your pandemic survival day-to-day skills that you should use in real life.
- Have a sweet time with ridiculous situations.
- Improve your "tactical espionage" techniques in the grocery.
- Shop without breaking social distance.
- Wash your hands.
- Balance your life with different activities.
- Learn some curious stuff.
- Compete with other survivors around the world.
You can find Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator on the Steam store right here.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com