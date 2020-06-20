Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator game is now out, play it now!

Learn 'tactical espionage' shopping tricks, and learn to 'wash your hands like a PRO' in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 20, 2020 at 10:38 pm CDT (1 min, 23 secs time to read)

The game no one asked for is now here, with developer Fancy + Punk releasing Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator on Steam. Fancy + Punk previously released Balconing Simulator, but now check out the trailer to Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator:

What exactly do you have to do in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator? Well, the game is meant to "help you developer all your pandemic survival day-to-day skills" while enjoying yourself in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator. How do you enjoy yourself in Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator exactly?

  • Improve your "tactical espionage" techniques you need to perform while grocery shopping without breaking social distance
  • Learn to wash your hands like a PRO with a completely accurate (maybe not) simulator
  • Balance your life with different activities and learn some curious stuff about stuff and things.
Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator Features

  • Execute the best practices during the quarantine period.
  • Develop all your pandemic survival day-to-day skills that you should use in real life.
  • Have a sweet time with ridiculous situations.
  • Improve your "tactical espionage" techniques in the grocery.
  • Shop without breaking social distance.
  • Wash your hands.
  • Balance your life with different activities.
  • Learn some curious stuff.
  • Compete with other survivors around the world.

You can find Coronavirus Quarantine Simulator on the Steam store right here.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

