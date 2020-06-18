flameTRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 price leak: $499 standard, $399 digital, Nov. 20 launchflame

Former Xbox exec: 'no way' the PlayStation 5 costs over $499

No, the PlayStation 5 probably won't cost $499 -- but the Xbox Series X might.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 18, 2020 at 11:33 pm CDT (0 mins, 50 secs time to read)

There is a lot of discussion going on right now regarding the price of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console -- will it be $399? Will it be $499? Could it cost $599?

Well, according to former Xbox executive Albert Penello, there is "no way" the PlayStation 5 will cost over $499. Penello tweeted out regarding the rumors of the PS5 being $600, where he said: "I believe in the saying "never say never". But I gotta say never. No way this console is over $499".

The latest on the price of the PlayStation 5 is from this leak, which points to a now-deleted listing on Amazon France. The listing teased a $499 price for the standard PlayStation 5, while the digital-only PS5 would be $399 -- both consoles launch November 20, 2020 according to this leak.

NEWS SOURCE:tweaktown.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

