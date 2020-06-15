Anonymous: 'the US is currently under a major DDoS attack'
Hundreds of thousands of Americans hit with T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon outages
If you're experiencing outages right now, you're not alone -- millions are being hit with internet, phone, and data outages across the United States.
T-Mobile was hit hard, with voice and data services affected and massive spikes in outage reports on Down Detector starting at 1PM ET. Neville Ray, T-Mobile president of technology, tweeted that the company was aware of the issue and that T-Mobile engineers were hard at work fixing it.
He tweeted: "Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We're sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly".
But it wasn't just T-Mobile: it was virtually everyone. AT&T, Verizon, Sprint -- and even YouTube, Fortnite, and Twitch were majorly affected at the same time.
A Verizon spokesperson explained: "Downdetector is falsely reporting Verizon network issues" and that the company was "aware that another carrier is having network issues". The spokesperson added: "A lot of factors can contribute to a false report on a third-party website... a faulty device, network traffic that slows but doesn't inhibit connections, commercial RF blockers, human error, network issues impacting other carriers and more".
Services were beginning to get better, with T-Mobile's Neville Ray tweeting:
T-Mobile seemed to have solved the issue at around 6PM ET -- but no ETA has been given for it to be entirely operational.
Last updated: Jun 15, 2020 at 09:02 pm CDT
