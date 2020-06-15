PlayStation 5 might have swappable case designs

Sony's next-gen PS5 is much more customizable than the PS3 and PS4, and we should see lots of unique special edition console designs

Sony's next-gen PS5 might let owners customize their consoles with skins or even replacable outer coverings unique side casings.

Sony UX designer Matt MacLaurin might've hinted the PS5 will have swappable custom panels that gamers can buy to customize their console, somewhat similar to the Xbox 360's faceplates. In a now-deleted comment on LinkedIn, MacLaurin said: "You will definitely be seeing special editions. This is also customizable in ways previous gens weren't."

This could mean many things, insofar as customization--could the PS5's outer glowing light strip be capable of full RGB? Might we be able to pop off the oddly-shaped side panels and place new custom ones back in? Maybe gamers will get an all-back PlayStation 5 at launch after all?

If this is the case, this kind of customization offers a new opportunity for accessory product sales. Gamers could purchase extra panels with unique designs and slot them onto their console, and publishers could likewise pop their logos, characters, and designs on these cosmetic add-ons and sell them.

The PS5 is already pretty striking on its own, but with this level of customization we could see a new era of console personalization.

Sony has yet to officially confirm if the panels can be popped off or not, and we're not sure exactly what MacLaurin was referring to. But at least we know the PS5 will get special attention from games-makers in the coming months.